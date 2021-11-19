See photos from BizTimes Milwaukee’s Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference

BizTimes Milwaukee’s annual Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference featured some of the industry’s top leaders, who discussed industry trends and outlooks.

The event’s sell-out crowd of nearly 450 people packed the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Panelists broke news and covered a range of topics, including the state of metro Milwaukee’s office market amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, suburban development opportunities, and the need for investment in Milwaukee’s lower income neighborhoods.