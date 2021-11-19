See photos from BizTimes Milwaukee’s Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
The second panel discussed the numerous development issues and opportunities facing the Milwaukee metro area.

BizTimes Milwaukee’s annual Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference featured some of the industry’s top leaders, who discussed industry trends and outlooks.

The event’s sell-out crowd of nearly 450 people packed the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Panelists broke news and covered a range of topics, including the state of metro Milwaukee’s office market amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, suburban development opportunities, and the need for investment in Milwaukee’s lower income neighborhoods.

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment.

