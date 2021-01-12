See photos: Forward Space unveils its new showroom in Milwaukee’s Harbor District

Chicago-area office furniture dealer Forward Space LLC has cut the ribbon on its new showroom space in Milwaukee’s Harbor District.

Forward Space’s new 10,000-square-foot working showroom and office is located at 2000 S. Fourth St. The company also has a roughly 14,000 square feet of warehousing and 1,000 square feet of operations space next door.

In selecting its new showroom, Forward Space chose to locate in a neighborhood buzzing with development activity. The building is across the Kinnickinnic River from Michels Corp.’s R1VER mixed-use project.

“After working in temporary space and at home during the pandemic, it will be a very welcome change to be able to safely be together again, and to enjoy our beautiful new home in such a dynamic, growing area of the city,” Elizabeth Lewis, Forward Space vice president of corporate marketing and Milwaukee sales, said.

The showroom building is owned by The Druml Co., which also served as the project contractor. Milwaukee-based Rinka was the lead designer.

Rinka designed the space keeping its historic significance in mind while incorporating modern elements, according to a news release.

The new showroom features a building-wide mezzanine with river views, two glass garage doors on the north and south ends of the building, a new work cafe and hospitality kitchen and a custom-painted mural by Byada Meredith, an independent muralist contracted through Wallpapered City.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based Steelcase dealer moved into the Milwaukee market after the closure in 2019 of Forrer Business Interiors in Glendale.

Lewis said Forward Space has 20 Milwaukee employees, many of whom were hired from Forrer.

“Our new home reflects the core purpose of Forward Space, which is helping customers create innovate work environments that inspire people to excel,” Jenny Niemann, principal owner and chief executive of Forward Space, said. “I’m so excited for our Milwaukee team to begin their next chapter in the Harbor District.”

Elsewhere, Forward Space also recently renovated a satellite office in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart, and in December cut the ribbon on a 100,000-square-foot headquarters and warehouse in Wood Dale, Illinois.