See construction photos of Life Time’s “resort-style” health club, opening soon in Brookfield

Construction is reaching the final stages at Life Time health and fitness club at The Corridor development in Brookfield as the Chanhassen, Minnesota-based company prepares for a late fall opening.

Totaling 125,000 square feet, the two-story facility is not your typical gym.

Its upper level will house traditional health club mainstays such as cardio and weight equipment, studios for yoga, pilates and indoor cycling classes, along with two full-sized basketball courts.

The facility’s ground-level amenities set it apart. Those include a full-service spa and salon, executive-style lockers rooms, two indoor pools, a “kids academy” with dance, art, music and tumbling studios for children, a business lounge and conference rooms, a health-focused cafe and bar area and an outdoor aquatic center with zero-depth entry pools, lap pools, waterslides and a poolside cafe.

Life Time has 144 health clubs in 39 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Its Brookfield facility will be the company’s first Wisconsin location.

Life Time said it plans to employ about 250 people at its Brookfield club, with about 200 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions yet to fill for the spa, cafe, child care, member services, aquatics, facility operations and personal training departments. In an effort to fill those positions, the company will hold a hiring event on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Brookfield.