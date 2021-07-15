Scratch Ice Cream gains momentum after landing contract with Sendik’s  

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Scratch Ice Cream co-founders Dustin Garley, Ryan Povlick and Justin Povlick. Credit: Andrew Feller
Scratch Ice Cream co-founders Dustin Garley, Ryan Povlick and Justin Povlick. Credit: Andrew Feller
Scratch Ice Cream has signed a contract with Sendik’s Food Market to sell its small batch ice cream pints in 16 stores throughout southeastern Wisconsin. The Milwaukee-based startup rolled out its products at Sendik’s locations…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display