Scratch Ice Cream gains momentum after landing contract with Sendik’s  

Scratch Ice Cream has signed a contract with Sendik's Food Market to sell its small batch ice cream pints in 16 stores throughout southeastern Wisconsin. The Milwaukee-based startup rolled out its products at Sendik's locations in Mequon and Franklin today while the Sendik's in Hartland will begin selling Scratch ice cream tomorrow, said Ryan Povlick, Scratch founder. The remaining Sendik's locations will be stocked two to three locations at a time over the next several weeks, Povlick added. The new Sendik's locations bring Scratch's footprint to 50 locations across southeastern Wisconsin, including restaurants, grocery stores and the startup's two storefronts at Zocalo Food Truck Park and the Crossroads Collective food hall in Milwaukee. "For us, it's a big deal," Povlick said. "We've been trying to get into Sendik's since we've started pretty much so to have them reach out to us, it was really a sign that we're doing something right." The new contract is welcome news for Povlick and his business partners Dustin Garley and Justin Povlick, who like other retailers and restauranteurs, faced a slowdown in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With less foot traffic at its two storefronts, the startup began delivering its small-batch ice cream pints to customer's doorsteps during the pandemic. The startup has since regained momentum at its shops. "We're pretty much back in full swing," Povlick said. "The shops are where we've really seen the biggest difference. People are out and about, looking to go out and eat and spend time with family and friends." Heading into the winter, the startup plans to test new flavor concepts and possibly revamp some of its products, Povlick said, adding that Scratch may also roll out its doorstep delivery for the winter months. "With these new stores, that's going to be our focus," Povlick said. "Getting these stocked and finishing the summer strong with these shops." Available flavors at Sendik's locations include Salted Caramel Waffle Cone, Door County Cherry, Vanilla Bean Cookie Dough, Cookies and Cream, Dirt Cake, Cake Batter and Mint Chip Brownie.