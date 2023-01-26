Schmitz Ready Mix buys shuttered Okauchee Redi-Mix plant in Delafield

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

A shuttered concrete supplier in Delafield could reopen following its purchase by Port Washington-based. Schmitz, which already has nine locations, including plants in Port Washington, Lake Geneva, Mount Pleasant, Grafton, New Berlin and Milwaukee, acquiredat 120 Watertown Plank Road on Monday, state records show. It paid $4.5 million for the property. The seller was OK Property Investments, LLC. The registered agent for the limited liability is listed at Mark Guenterberg, the president of Okauchee Redi-Mix. A call to Okauchee Redi-Mix on Thursday morning was answered by a recording stating simply that the office was closed. Attempts to reach someone at Schmitz Ready Mix were not immediately successful on Thursday afternoon.