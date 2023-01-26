Schmitz Ready Mix buys shuttered Okauchee Redi-Mix plant in Delafield

By
-
Okauchee Redi-Mix, 120 Watertown Plank Road in the city of Delafield.

A shuttered concrete supplier in Delafield could reopen following its purchase by Port Washington-based Schmitz Ready Mix. Schmitz, which already has nine locations, including plants in Port Washington, Lake Geneva, Mount Pleasant, Grafton, New Berlin and Milwaukee, acquired Okauchee Redi-Mix at 120 Watertown Plank Road on Monday, state records show. It paid $4.5 million for the

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

