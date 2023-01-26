Schmitz Ready Mix buys shuttered Okauchee Redi-Mix plant in Delafield

A shuttered concrete supplier in Delafield could reopen following its purchase by Port Washington-based Schmitz Ready Mix.
Schmitz, which already has nine locations, including plants in Port Washington, Lake Geneva, Mount Pleasant, Grafton, New Berlin and Milwaukee, acquired Okauchee Redi-Mix at 120 Watertown Plank Road on Monday, state records show.
It paid $4.5 million for the property. The seller was OK Property Investments, LLC. The registered agent for the limited liability is listed at Mark Guenterberg, the president of Okauchee Redi-Mix.
A call to Okauchee Redi-Mix on Thursday morning was answered by a recording stating simply that the office was closed.
Attempts to reach someone at Schmitz Ready Mix were not immediately successful on Thursday afternoon.