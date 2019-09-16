MASTER METTLE

Milwaukee

Industry: Health Insurance and Health Care

Founded: 2011

Projected 2019 Revenue: $2.3 million

scasmg.com

Scas Management Group, LLC serves as backroom administration for health insurance companies and non-medical in-home care. The growth of Scas Management Group is based on the growth of its clients. Two of its largest clients, Trilogy Health Insurance and Caring With Honor, have grown significantly, which contributed to the growth of Scas Management Group.

Moving forward, Scas Management Group’s largest challenge is hiring caregivers who can pass background checks and drug tests. Additionally, My Choice Family Care bought Scas Management Group’s largest client, Trilogy Health Insurance. Scas Management Group is hopeful that this purchase will contribute to its business and it can provide help for My Choice Family Care once the ownership transition process is complete.

Scas Management Group is considering plans to open an office in Lake Mills, Appleton and Houston, adding to their already existing satellite offices in Mequon and Racine.