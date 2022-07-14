S&C Electric Company set to open 55,000-square-foot expansion in Franklin

Chicago-based S&C Electric Company,
a global provider of equipment and services for electric power systems, will open a 55,000-square-foot addition at its Franklin campus next Friday.
Adjacent to the company’s existing 80,000-square-foot facility at 10165 S. 52nd
St., the new expanded space will increase the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations and bring an additional 50 skilled jobs. There are currently 150 employees at the Franklin location. The company broke ground on the project in May of 2021.
The expanded Franklin facility will house the company’s assembly and production of Scada-Mate Switching Systems and will serve as a second polymer product-manufacturing location, allowing S&C’s IntelliRupter PulseCloser Fault Interrupter to be assembled locally. These devices help minimize power outages.
“For more than 110 years, S&C has continued to address the challenges facing today’s power grid, and we’ve maintained this growth through innovative manufacturing practices and strategic expansions,” said Jim Johnson Jr.,
S&C’s chief operating officer. “We are excited to deepen our roots in Franklin, and through the expansion we will be able to meet the growing demand for resilient and reliable electricity.”
S&C’s Franklin manufacturing facility initially opened in 2002 and has grown over two decades, with a previous expansion in 2012.