Sargento CEO named chairman of Road America board

Louie Gentine
, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sargento Foods
will become chairman of the board for Road America Inc.
at the beginning of 2025.
Road America is the historic road course racetrack in Elkhart Lake. It opened in 1955 and is located only 3.5 miles north of Sargento’s corporate headquarters in Plymouth.
Gentine will succeed current Road America board chairman Ron Pace
, who will resign from his position as chairman at the end of the year. Pace will remain a member of the board and will serve as vice president.
Gentine serves on the boards of several organizations, in addition to Road America, including the International Dairy Foods Association and Lakeside Foods.
“I am honored to take on this new role and continue the incredible legacy of leadership at Road America,” said Gentine. “Ron has set an extraordinary example, and I look forward to building upon the strong foundation he has established while working alongside the board to shape an exciting future for this iconic venue.”
“On behalf of the entire Road America staff, we want to extend our appreciation to Ron for his many years of guidance and direction,” said Mike Kertscher
, president and general manager of Road America. “Road America is a family, and we will continue to prosper based on the vision, perspective, and work ethic that Ron has instilled in all of us. Additionally, we are excited to have Louie as chairman of the board and ready for what the future holds under his leadership.”
Road America’s 2025 schedule is highlighted by the XPEL Grand Prix IndyCar race on June 22, which will be broadcast on Fox.
