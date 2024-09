Plymouth-based cheese producer Sargento recently purchased 66 acres of undeveloped land in Plymouth. The property, located at 1587 State Highway 57, is on the opposite side of the city from the company’s headquarters. Sargento purchased the property from a Plymouth-based entity called Buena Terra Partners LLC for $1 million, according to state records. There is

Plymouth-based cheese producerrecently purchased 66 acres of undeveloped land in Plymouth. The property, located at 1587 State Highway 57, is on the opposite side of the city from the company's headquarters. Sargento purchased the property from a Plymouth-based entity called Buena Terra Partners LLC for $1 million, according to state records. There is currently a 1,500-square-foot house and other storage and agricultural buildings on the property. It was on the market for $1.1 million, a listing shows. Sargento did not respond to request for comment about the deal.