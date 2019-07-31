San Antonio-based barbershop opening location at Drexel Town Square

Diesel Barbershop is bringing its “man cave”-themed concept to Oak Creek this summer. The San Antonio, Texas-based franchise will soon open at 120 W. Town Square Way in Drexel Town Square, an 85-acre retail, commercial, residential and civic center southwest of South Howell Avenue and East Drexel Avenue.

The company, which was founded in 2011, has positioned itself as an experience-driven haircut and grooming service for men. Its barbershop locations are complete with old-school music, retro arcade games, local craft soda and large-screen TVs at each barber station.

Services range from the $5 basic beard trim to a $60 full-service cut, which includes a scalp and shoulder massage, hot towel treatment and hot lather face shave, according to its website.

“Diesel is modernizing the regular haircut experience and we’re seeking to expand throughout the Midwest,” said Teri O’Donnell, Oak Creek franchise owner. “Industry data has shown that barbering is one of the fastest-growing professions in the U.S. and is part of the cultural resurgence for men’s grooming. We are supporting those trends and look forward to bringing a redefined haircut experience to the Milwaukee area.”

Green Bay-based Bayland Buildings Inc. is heading construction work at the space.

Since it was founded in 2011, Diesel has grown to 21 locations with an additional 20 expected to open by year’s end across the U.S. The company’s new Oak Creek barbershop will be its first step into the Midwest market.

Drexel Town Square is now home to a Meijer store, a TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel, several restaurants such as Belair Cantina, Chick-fil-A, First Watch and Water Street Brewery as well as Oak Creek’s city hall and library. A Pure Barre studio will open Aug. 1.