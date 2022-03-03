Safe & Sound executive director Joe’Mar Hooper to leave organization for Arizona-based nonprofit

Joe'Mar Hooper, the executive director of Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization Safe & Sound Inc., is taking a new role at an Arizona nonprofit. Hooper, who has led Safe & Sound since March 2020, will step down at…

Joe'Mar Hooper, the executive director of Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization Safe & Sound Inc., is taking a new role at an Arizona nonprofit. Hooper, who has led Safe & Sound since March 2020, will step down at the end of the month to become executive director for 3Decade, a financial literacy organization based in Tucson. "During the past two years of his leadership, Joe'Mar has guided the organization through the pandemic and has been instrumental in ensuring the growth and viability of the organization, while working to make sure that neighborhood safety was at the forefront of our work. We will miss Joe'Mar and his passion for the Milwaukee community and wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors," Sodi Nichols, chair of the Safe & Sound board, said in a letter Wednesday. Safe & Sound works to bridge the gap between law enforcement and local residents to improve public safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods. Bridget Whitaker, the organization's deputy executive director, will serve as interim executive director. Previously, Whitaker was a program director for the organization. "Bridget will bring a deep understanding of the organization, our community, and our partners to this role, and we are confident that the transition to her leadership will be seamless as she will provide the critical support needed to navigate the organization during this time," Nichols said. A permanent executive director is expected to be named in the coming months, Nichols said.