Ryan O’Connor named COO of Ixonia Bank

Ixonia Bank announced that Ryan O’Connor has been named its new senior vice president and chief operations officer.

O’Connor has 23 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was senior vice president and director of operations for Franklin Synergy Bank, based in Franklin, Tennessee.

He will serve as a member of the bank’s executive leadership team and will be directly responsible for the management of deposit and loan operations, customer solutions and information technology.

O’Connor also will be a participant in the development and execution of the bank’s operational and strategic initiatives, the bank said.

