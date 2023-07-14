Royal Enfield opens Experience Center at its North America HQ in Milwaukee

Center houses replica of company’s first ‘motor-bicycle’

By
-

Last updated on July 14th, 2023 at 12:44 amMotorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield, a division of India-based Eicher Motors Ltd., has opened a customer Experience Center housed within the company’s North America corporate headquarters in Milwaukee. The center is a new addition to the headquarters, which first opened in the Historic Third Ward in 2016. Company

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

