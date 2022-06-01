Royal Capital plans ‘healthy living campus’ development on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group, Ltd., presented an ambitious plan on Wednesday to transform a YMCA property east of North Swan Road and south of West Fairy Chasm Drive into a 52-acre healthy living campus that would include hundreds of apartments for families and seniors, and a full range of amenities, including putting greens, pickle pall courts, and spaces for health care providers like dentists and eye doctors.

Making the initial pitch to the Granville Advisory Committee this morning, Royal Capital president and CEO Kevin Newell said the Cudahy Farms Healthy Living Campus development would be focused on the needs of the people living within the campus, including a very real need for childcare

As part of that goal, Newell said the YMCA has agreed to continue to operate its early childhood programming for children ages 0-3 at its existing building, the YMCA Northwest Early Childhood Education Center, on the campus.

“Oftentimes, our children progress at a slower pace than other communities,” Newell said. “So, having an early childhood education component (is critical).”

The development is slated to include numerous buildings, with the first phase of the development consisting of 377 apartment units – 153 units for active seniors and 224 family units – and amenities and service spaces, including a food hall and business center, spread across 40,000 square feet.

Once it is entirely built out, the development would have a total for 1,157 residential units, including some owner-occupied units. Engberg Anderson is working with Royal Capital on the site and building designs.