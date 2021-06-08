Roundy’s wants to hire more than 900 workers in Wisconsin

Roundy’s announced that it wants to hire more than 900 people for its Pick ‘n save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin.

The company will hold a hiring event at all of its stores on Thursday, June 10, from 1-4 p.m. Full- and part-time positions are available in positions across the stores and in all shifts, the company said.

Milwaukee-based grocery store company Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co.

Roundy’s has 106 stores in Wisconsin, including 94 Pick ‘n Save stores and 12 Metro Market stores.