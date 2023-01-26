Rosen Automotive Group buys former All-Star Honda dealership

Rosen Automotive Group has acquired the former All-Star Honda dealership at 6141 South 27th St. in Greenfield.

Rosen, which operates its flagship dealership, Rosen Hyundai Greenfield, immediately to the north of the Honda dealership at 6133 S. 27th St., purchased the dealership on Jan. 17, according to state property records posted on Wednesday. The company paid $7 million for the 4.8-acre site.

The seller was a Vancouver, Washington-based limited liability company.

Attempts to reach an executive at Rosen was unsuccessful on Wednesday, but a woman who answered the phone at Honda dealership that afternoon stated that the dealership assumed the Rosen name on Jan. 17.

With the acquisition Rosen, known by locals for its jingle that harkens back to the “Rawhide” theme song, now owns a total of four Milwaukee area dealerships and one Madison dealership, selling new Fords, Kias, Nissans, and Hyundais, as well as used vehicles of all makes.

