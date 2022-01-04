Rojahn & Malaney Co. warehouse in downtown Milwaukee sold to developer planning mass timber project

By
Alex Zank
-
The Rojahn & Malaney Co. warehouse is seen in the foreground of this photo of downtown Milwaukee.
The Edison. Rendering: Michal Green Architecture
The Edison. Rendering: Michal Green Architecture

Wholesale florist Rojahn & Malaney Co. sold its warehouse in downtown Milwaukee to a developer that plans to build a mass timber apartment tower at the site.

According to state records, Rojahn & Malaney sold the site at 1005 N. Edison St. and 100-110 E. State St. to an affiliate of Madison-based The Neutral Project for $4.12 million.

The developer is planning a $60 million project called The Edison at the 0.6-acre riverfront site. It includes a 15-story building with 194 residential units and 13,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space, according to a city report. It will also contain parking for 102 cars and 56 bikes.

The tower will use mass timber construction, and will incorporate green features including solar power and a green roof.

“The project aims to create a respectful addition to the cityline as well as a new destination point in downtown Milwaukee,” the project team states in application records.

Kurt Van Dyke of Milwaukee-based The Barry Co. was the listing broker of the Rojahn & Malaney property.

The site includes an 18,784-square-foot warehouse, built in 1911, and a parking lot. The warehouse and parking lot have a combined assessed value of nearly $1.7 million, according to city records.

Representatives of The Neutral Project did not immediately provide a comment on the deal.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display