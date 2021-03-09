Rogers Behavioral Health opens Seattle-area location

Rogers Behavioral Health this week opened a new location in the Seattle area, continuing the Oconomowoc-based mental health care provider’s national expansion.

The health center, which opened virtually Monday, will provide treatment for OCD and anxiety for children, adolescents and adults, and focus depression recovery for adolescents and adults.

Rogers selected the Seattle-area market for its newest location to address a lack of specialty mental health care for OCD, anxiety and depression and other mood disorders in the region, said Paul Mueller, system chief operating officer and hospital division CEO. The health system also has a history of serving people from Seattle in its residential programs, Mueller noted.

The new outpatient clinic is located in Bellevue, which is across Lake Washington from Seattle.

Rogers has expanded into several new markets since 2014, opening new outpatient centers in Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Skokie (Illinois), Tampa, Miami, St. Paul (Minnesota), San Diego and Los Angeles.

The system operates three behavioral health hospitals, nine residential programs and six outpatient centers in Wisconsin. It is also developing a new location at 1108 S. Wildwood Ave. in Sheboygan, which is expected to open this year.

In 2019, Rogers completed expansion projects at its West Allis and Oconomowoc campuses. It is currently developing a new mental health and resource center at its Oconomowoc hospital campus, funded by a $2 million gift from the Ladish Co. Foundation. The center is expected to open this year.