Rogers Behavioral Health to open new research, resource center on Oconomowoc campus

Rogers Behavioral Health plans to open a new mental health and resource center at its Oconomowoc hospital campus, funded by a $2 million gift from the Ladish Co. Foundation.

The new center, which will be named in honor of the foundation, will house the Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation, Rogers Research Center and an array of hospitality and spiritual care services, including a new family room in partnership with Wauwatosa-based Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, the behavioral health system said.

The center is expected to open in summer 2021.

“This is an incredible step in Rogers’ history of providing highly effective mental health and addiction treatment for those who are struggling, the people that love them, and the communities we live in,” said Pat Hammer, Rogers president and chief executive officer. “We will be forever grateful to the Ladish Co. Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin for their support and partnership in ensuring these resources are available when needed most.”

Rogers said the Ladish Co. Foundation Center will provide a central hub for patients and families to participate in support groups and presentations on mental health, and training for behavioral health professionals and community members.

“Rogers Behavioral Health is comprised of dedicated and skilled individuals making critical positive contributions within our community,” said Wayne Larsen, a retired company executive and Ladish Co. Foundation trustee. “What they do on a daily basis for people seeking mental health and addiction services is truly important. We are deeply honored to provide our support in filling a need for such an impressive organization.”

The Ladish Co. Foundation was established by the founders of the manufacturing company, which was formerly based in Cudahy. Ladish Company was acquired by Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Technologies Inc. in 2011.

The center will also include a Family Room Program to provide a safe, comfortable place outside of the hospital environment where family members of Rogers patients, including those staying at Ronald McDonald House, can relax, prepare a meal or take a nap. RMHC will continue to provide overnight accommodations for Rogers families who are eligible to stay at the Wauwatosa facility.

“Having family members nearby while supporting a patient receiving treatment has proven to have a positive impact on their recovery,” says Ann Petrie, president and CEO of RMHC Eastern Wisconsin. “We are proud to partner with Rogers to deliver family-centered, compassionate care to those facing mental health challenges.”

In 2019, Rogers completed an expansion of its Oconomowoc campus, adding capacity to treat 62 more patients through several new and expanded programs, including a program for trauma recovery for adults, an OCD, anxiety and depression center for adolescents, and expanded programs for eating disorder recovery, depression recovery and OCD and anxiety.