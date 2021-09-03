Rogers Behavioral Health gives $1 million for Milwaukee mental health emergency center

Rogers Behavioral Health is providing $1 million for the new mental health emergency center being built on Milwaukee’s near north side.

Construction for the project, which was also recently awarded $5.7 million in state funding, is underway at 1525 N. 12th St.

It’s a joint effort among Milwaukee County and four of the area’s major health systems: Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin and Froedtert Health. The facility is expected to open in early 2022 and will serve adults, adolescents and children in need of crisis services.