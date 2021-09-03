Rogers Behavioral Health gives $1 million for Milwaukee mental health emergency center

Rogers Behavioral Health is providing $1 million for the new mental health emergency center being built on Milwaukee’s near north side.
Construction for the project, which was also recently awarded $5.7 million in state funding, is underway at 1525 N. 12th St.
It’s a joint effort among Milwaukee County and four of the area’s major health systems: Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin and Froedtert Health. The facility is expected to open in early 2022 and will serve adults, adolescents and children in need of crisis services.
State and local leaders gathered earlier this week to celebrate its construction progress with a beam-signing ceremony.
Milwaukee County will cover 50% of construction and startup costs for the new center, and the health systems will be responsible for the other half. The cost of building and getting the center running are projected to be $18 million.
Once open, the emergency center is expected to run with an operating loss of $12 million annually. Those shortfalls will also be split 50/50 between the county and the health systems. Project partners are seeking solutions to improve Medicaid funding to ensure its long-term sustainability.