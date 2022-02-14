Rodney Jones-Tyson named chief HR officer for Baird

Milwaukee-based financial services firm Baird
today announced that Rodney Jones-Tyson
has been named global chief human resources officer of the company.
Jones-Tyson, who most recently was Baird’s chief risk officer, succeeds Leslie Dixon
, who retires on March 1 after nearly 35 years at the firm.
“Leslie has been a trusted confidant and an invaluable resource to so many of us during her time at Baird. I know Rodney will build upon that strong foundation,” said Steve Booth, Baird chairman, president & CEO.
Jones-Tyson joined Baird in 1998 as an investment banker. He was named CRO and joined Baird’s Executive Committee in 2018. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer for global investment banking and previously served as Baird’s director of corporate development for several years.
Jones-Tyson is a member of Baird’s Inclusion & Diversity Executive Committee Special Taskforce and serves as the executive sponsor for Baird’s LGBTQ employee-resource group.
“Rodney’s deep understanding of Baird’s businesses, his experience and passion for coaching, mentoring and engaging staff, and his commitment to Baird’s culture make him an ideal choice as our next CHRO,” Booth said.
With Jones-Tyson’s transition to CHRO, Amy Junker
has been promoted to the role of director of risk management. Junker was previously Baird’s director of information security and prior to that held several roles in Baird’s Institutional Equities & Research department.
“One of Baird’s great strengths is the depth of our talent,” said Booth. “We are pleased that Rodney’s and Amy’s skills, experience and relationships with a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders serve as an excellent match for the new roles they have assumed.”