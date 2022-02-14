Rodney Jones-Tyson named chief HR officer for Baird

Andrew Weiland
Milwaukee-based financial services firm Baird today announced that Rodney Jones-Tyson has been named global chief human resources officer of the company. Jones-Tyson, who most recently was Baird’s chief risk officer, succeeds Leslie Dixon, who retires…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

