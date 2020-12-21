Rockwell’s Blake Moret to headline Economic Trends event

Blake Moret, the chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell Automation, will headline the 2021 BizTimes Economic Trends event on Jan. 28.

The virtual event, titled “Seeking a shot in the arm: What lies ahead in the new year?” will explore the outlook for the economy as the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed across the country.

Moret will discuss what Rockwell is hearing from customers, including those making the vaccine, plus the automotive, consumer, mining and oil and gas industries. He’ll also discuss the growth of electric vehicles and the future of manufacturing technology.

Economist Michael Knetter, the president and CEO of the University of Wisconsin Foundation, returns to Economic Trends to provide on overview of the macro economy. What will happen if vaccines allow consumers to resume normal activity? What will a new presidential administration mean for trade, taxes and stimulus proposals?

Ryan Festerling, president of QPS Employment Group, will join the event to discuss the outlook for the workforce. The pandemic has dramatically altered the landscape for workers and businesses. Remote work has grown in popularity, but thousands of women have been pushed out of the workforce. Hospitality workers have lost their jobs and unemployment remains at higher levels, even as some manufacturers continue to struggle to find workers.

The event, sponsored by Annex Wealth Management, BMO Harris Bank, Taureau Group and Vistage, will conclude with breakout sessions to allow attendees to dive deeper on select topics.

Click here to register and for more information.