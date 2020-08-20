Rockwell names Becky House to expanded role

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation has named Becky House as its chief administrative and legal officer, expanding her role within the company to include human resources, culture and talent efforts.

House was previously chief legal officer, overseeing legal, ethics and compliance, global security, public affairs, and environmental, health and safety teams. She reports directly to Blake Moret, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell, and leads a team of more than 500.

“Becky’s energy, business expertise and legal acumen, as well as her deep passion for Rockwell Automation, our culture, our people and our brand, make her the ideal leader to take on this new and expanded role,” Moret said. “Becky’s relentless focus on driving strategy and evolving the way we do business will rapidly accelerate our progress bringing the Connected Enterprise to life.”

House was assistant general counsel at Harley-Davidson from 2010 to the end of 2016 before joining Rockwell. She was also a partner at Foley and Lardner and was with the firm from 1998 to 2010.

“I’m honored to take on this role at this critical time for Rockwell Automation and to continue building on the company’s legacy of innovation and transformation under Blake’s leadership,” House said. “I have immense confidence in our talented people around the world and look forward to building on their strengths as we continue to evolve and expand the ways we deliver value to our customers.”

She serves on the boards of FMI Funds Inc., MIND Research Institute and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. She is also a director of the Sojourner Foundation.