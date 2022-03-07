Rockwell Automation, Twin Disc suspend business in Russia

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation and Racine-based Twin Disc, Inc. both announced Monday they are ending business activity in Russia and Belarus until further notice.

According to a press release, sales to Russia and Belarus represent less than 0.5% of Rockwell’s total revenue. The company will continue to pay salaries and benefits for its roughly 30 Russian team members. Rockwell does not directly employ anyone in Ukraine or Belarus.

“Rockwell joins the U.S. government and the global community in condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its citizens,” said Blake Moret, chairman and chief executive officer Rockwell Automation.

Moret said Rockwell supports all U.S. sanctions on Russia. In addition to suspending business in Russia, Rockwell has made a $50,000 donation to Project HOPE, which is providing aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Twin Disc leadership also attributes their decision to cease operation in Russia to a “challenging operating environment” and supply chain issues. According to a press release from the company, the impact on Twin Disc’s financial results “is not expected to be material.”

“What is happening in Ukraine right now is tragic, and the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to the world. We remain focused on the well-being of our employees and associates impacted by these hostilities,” said John H. Batten, Twin Disc chief executive officer.

Last week, Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson also ceased its business and shipment of bikes to Russia, according to a Reuters report.