Rockwell Automation names new chief technology officer

Rockwell Automation Inc. has selected Cyril Perducat as its new chief technology officer, the Milwaukee-based company recently announced.

Perducat joins Rockwell as senior vice president and CTO following a 25-year career with Schneider Electric, a multi-national company that provides energy and automation digital solutions across a variety of industries. At Schneider, Perducat was executive vice president, Internet of Things and Digital Offers, according to a press release.

“Cyril brings to Rockwell a passion for innovating and building teams, and a drive for implementing successful outcomes based on effective change management,” Rockwell chairman and CEO Blake Moret said in a statement.

Perducat succeeds Sujeet Chand, who will retire after a 35-year career with Rockwell. Chand has led Rockwell’s technical innovation, common architecture development, company-wide technical talent management and global business development.

“Sujeet’s distinguished career with the company has positioned Rockwell Automation as a leader in industrial automation and digital transformation,” Moret said in a statement. “Sujeet’s contributions to our product and technology evolution, intellectual property portfolio, and strategic partnerships cannot be overstated.”

Perducat is the second C-suite executive that Rockwell hired in 2021. The first was Bobby Griffin, who became the company’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, a role the company created earlier this year.

Perducat’s hiring also follows the company’s plans to acquire smart manufacturing software-as-a-service company Plex Systems in a $2.2 billion deal, a move that Moret referred to as Rockwell’s “next big step.”