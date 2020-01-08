Rockwell Automation to acquire Israeli company, plans to expand cyber security services

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation is slated to expand its cybersecurity services after signing an agreement to acquire Avnet, an Israel-based cyber and information security company.

Avnet’s team will support Rockwell Automation’s goal of achieving double digit growth in information solutions and connected services by growing its operation and integration technologies, Rockwell Automation announced today.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2020. However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company says legacy physical security strategies are no longer enough to protect production operations, adding that cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing parts of the company’s services business.

“Avnet’s combination of service delivery, training, research, and managed services will enable us to service a much larger set of customers globally while also continuing to accelerate our portfolio development in this rapidly developing market,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president, Control Products & Solutions at Rockwell Automation.

Founded in 1995, Avnet’s clients include military organizations, financial institutions, government offices and private businesses. The company also provides cybersecurity technology-based training and courses for the Singapore Ministry of Defense’s elite intelligence units.

Avnet was recognized in 2016 by the Israeli Ministry of Defense for its creative thinking in innovative cybersecurity research relating to new technologies, according to the company’s website.

Avnet’s staff includes cyber experts, trainers, senior consultants, researches and system integration engineers. The company has multiple divisions including IT security, cyber academy, cyber solutions and ICS & SCADA.