Rockwell Automation acquires India-based digital technology consulting company

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, Inc.
today announced that it acquired Bengaluru-based Knowledge Lens
, a digital technology consulting company that provides industrial artificial intelligence, sustainability, and digital transformation solutions.
Knowledge Lens will join Rockwell Automation’s digital services business, Kalypso
, which Rockwell says is one of its fastest-growing businesses.
"Together with Kalypso, Knowledge Lens will significantly expand Rockwell’s capabilities to unlock the power of data, enable autonomous manufacturing, and drive continuous optimization for more manufacturers," the Rockwell Automation said in a news release.
"Data offers enormous advantages for those manufacturers able to harness its full potential. But for many, only a fraction of the data generated by their plants and in their supply chains is ever used,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president of Rockwell’s Lifecycle Services segment. “The acquisition of Knowledge Lens improves our ability to help more manufacturers around the world discover and use the hidden insights in their data to drive game-changing value for their businesses.”
Knowledge Lens, founded in 2013, serves a broad range of manufacturers, with a specialization in highly regulated industries, including life sciences.
“We are excited to join Rockwell and Kalypso and extend our collective ability to innovate and build a more sustainable, resilient, and human-centric society," said Sudheesh Narayanan, chief executive officer and founder of Knowledge Lens. “With our combined experience, and Knowledge Lens’ pre-packaged cloud-native solutions for common use cases including smart factory, connected workers, IT/OT integration, data migration, and sustainability, we are well-positioned to extend our impact in the market.”
Rockwell Automation ranked #472 on the most recent Fortune 500 list.