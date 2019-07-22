Rock band Disturbed coming to Fiserv Forum

Grammy-nominated rock band Disturbed will perform at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The show is part of the group’s Evolution tour, featuring metal band In This Moment as its opening act. The tour, which launched in January and is now on its second leg, coincides with Disturbed’s newest album of the same name, which was released last year.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at Fiserv Forum’s website. Every ticket purchased online includes a choice of a CD or digital copy of the “Evolution” album.

Customers will receive instructions via email on how to redeem the album after ticket purchase. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available.

“‘The Night’ of Oct. 13 will be one to remember as we welcome Disturbed to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “‘Remember’ to get your tickets immediately.”

Disturbed formed in 1996 and has since sold 16 million albums globally, landing 12 No. 1 singles at Active Rock Radio. Hit songs include “The Sickness”, “The Sound of Silence” and most recently “Oh Lord.”

Fiserv Forum, which opened to the public Aug. 26, has hosted a variety of artists including The Killers, for the arena’s grand opening show on Sept. 4, and most recently, Ariana Grande. So far, 51 concerts, shows and special events have been announced for the venue, including 42 within what will be its first 12 months of operation.

By comparison, the Bradley Center hosted 21 concerts during its busiest fiscal year, which was from July 1, 2007 to June 30, 2008, said a spokesperson, adding the arena was home to four, sometimes five home teams, which limited its availability for hosting concerts and other special events.

