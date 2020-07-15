ROC Ventures adds additional sanitation to Ballpark Commons

After two Milwaukee Milkmen players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, the team’s owner is taking additional measures to keep the Franklin stadium clean.

An antimicrobial treatment, called BIOPROTECT, was recently applied to all high-touch surfaces around the Ballpark Commons complex, including Franklin Field’s seating bowl, dugouts, concourse, restrooms, locker rooms and concessions areas, as well as the adjacent Umbrella Bar and ROC Ventures’ offices.

Franklin-based ROC Ventures on Tuesday announced a partnership with a local 1-800 Water Damage franchise to get the project done.

“As a community-focused organization, the safety of our fans is of utmost importance so being able to go above and beyond with this new product was an obvious fit,” said Mike Zimmerman, president and owner of ROC Ventures, in a statement.

The water-based BIOPROTECT solution, produced by Philadelphia-based Viaclean Technologies, forms an antimicrobial shield that kills germs and bacteria for up to 90 days. It can be applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, including HVAC systems. It is also safe for use on food contact surfaces, utensils, appliances and equipment, according to the company.

“It is an exciting new product for us and we couldn’t think of a more perfect launch than working with a local company to help give an extra piece of mind to our community,” said Justin Johnson, owner of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of South Metro Milwaukee.

The Milkmen are on week two of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball league’s modified 60-game season, which began July 3. Under this format, Franklin Field is the home stadium for the Milkmen and the Chicago Dogs, hosting games six days per week until Sept. 10.