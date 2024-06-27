RNC host committee secures sponsorship deal with West Bend-based company

West Bend-based Delta Defense
, the services provider for the U.S. Concealed Carry Association
(USCCA), has struck a "major sponsorship agreement" with the nonprofit-nonpartisan host committee for the 2024 Republican National Convention, taking place July 15-18 in downtown Milwaukee.
As part of its partnership with the MKE 2024 Host Committee, the USCCA will hold a policy symposium aimed at educating convention attendees on issues impacting their Second Amendment rights. The company will also operate "safety information stations" at the RNC's daytime street festival Convention Fest, where attendees can learn key situational awareness tips for staying safe in their daily lives, according to a news release Thursday.
Convention Fest will take place outside the Baird Center each day of the RNC before the start of official sessions. It will feature live entertainment and more than 100 local vendors selling food, drinks, handmade goods and 2024 RNC collectibles such as challenge coins, buttons and pins.
"Tens of thousands of visitors will be at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, a half hour from Delta Defense’s headquarters. We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to greet them and teach about the USCCA and our lifesaving training and education,” said Mike Lowney
, president of Delta Defense.
Delta Defense, which provides insurance, marketing, operations and administrative support services to the USCCA, has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It now employs more than 650 people across the United States and has made the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies for the past 12 years. Both Delta Defense and USCCA are headquartered at 1000 Freedom Way in West Bend.
“It’s an honor to have such a major sponsor and ally in hosting this important event,” said Alison Prange
, chief operating officer of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. “Delta Defense is a major job creator in the Milwaukee region and has a large national reach as the service provider for the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA). I could not be more excited to have them as partners as we welcome guests to Milwaukee.”