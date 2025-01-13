RNC host committee exec named COO of Michael Best Strategies

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Alison Prange, who served as president and chief operating officer of the nonprofit-nonpartisan local host committee for the 2024 Republican National Convention, has taken a new job as COO of Milwaukee-based Michael Best Strategies. An affiliate of Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, the business consulting, government relations and public affairs group announced Prange’s

Previously, Prange led "engagement efforts across local, regional, state, and national stakeholders" for the MKE 2024 Host Committee, which was responsible for producing the convention, including fundraising, booking venues and hotels, recruiting volunteers and connecting local businesses with convention-related business opportunities. Filings with the Federal Elections Commission show the host committee raised roughly $92 million to put on the four-day political convention, which took place in downtown Milwaukee from July 15-18. That figure far surpassed the group's initial fundraising target of $68 million. Additionally, the host committee helped usher in what's expected to surpass $200 million in economic impact to the region.

"Milwaukee, the state of Wisconsin, and the nation benefitted from Alison’s strong, successful leadership of the MKE 2024 Host Committee," said Michael Best managing partner, David Krutz.“We look forward to the immediate impact she will make on the direction of Michael Best Strategies and the firm’s ability to deliver tailored, results-driven solutions to our clients’ needs.”

In the years leading up to her two-year stint with the RNC host committee, Prange, a UW-Madison alum, held upper-level roles at several nonprofit organizations, including director of government relations and then director or major gifts and corporate relations for the; president of thein Madison; and vice president of external relations for. She is also principal of Delafield-based, according to LinkedIn.

"I am thrilled to join Michael Best Strategies and to be entrusted to guide a storied firm known for its commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients," said Prange. "Working alongside the talented teams, I am committed to driving strategic development and operational excellence as we navigate clients through the evolving landscapes of business consulting, government relations, and public affairs."

Also on Monday, Michael Best Strategies announced thatwill take the lead of firm’s Washington D.C.-based Federal Government Relations practice. Sendek has served since 2018 as a managing director for the board of advisors in D.C., overseeing the bipartisan board, leading business development and client initiatives, as well as political engagements.

"We are excited to welcome Alison and Tory to our leadership team," said Reince Priebus, chairman of the board of advisors at Michael Best Strategies. “Their exceptional skills in leadership and lengthy track records of successful operational oversight make them the ideal leaders to help guide our firm and Federal Government Relations practice into the future.”

Priebus served alongside Prange as chairman of the RNC's host committee.