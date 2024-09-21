Menomonee Falls | Founded: 1951

Industry: Wholesale

Employees: 650 | 2024 projected sales: $711 million

RJ Schinner is a wholesale distributor servicing the food service, lodging, grocery, janitorial supply and office supply markets, with 20 locations and more than 75 sales professionals across the U.S.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

- Advertisement -

Ken Schinner, CEO: “A focus was placed on continuing investments in the company infrastructure, including technology, buildings and equipment, as well as employees, across all departments throughout the company. With the opening of an overseas sourcing office in Shanghai, we have the ability to source RJ Exclusive Brand products globally, providing a much wider base of manufacturing partners to choose from, allowing for more control of that product base in all aspects. In addition, with the challenges the supply chain has presented over the past three years, RJ Schinner continues to make investments in expanding expertise within the realm of global sourcing, giving more control over production.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“RJ Schinner has continued to remain aggressive in the pursuit of market share, continuing to grow the customer base and volume within it, while increased profitability has led to lower debt, allowing the company to make substantial reinvestments into the business.”

- Advertisement -

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Know your strengths and use them to best service your customers and the needs that they have.”