Glendale | Founded: 1993

Industry: IT

Employees: 72

River Run provides managed IT and cybersecurity operations center support, including network assessment, documentation, planning, project implementation and ongoing support.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Paul Riedl Jr., chief executive officer: “One, our people and their drive to take care of clients and each other. Two, willingness to look at challenges starting with ‘how.’ This allows us to open our minds up to new ways of doing things. Three, changes in the marketplace. People needed to be able to work from home and continue to run their businesses efficiently. Technology played a big part in that change.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“We see growth by expanding the services we provide to our existing clients, especially involving security. We also see growth in our M&A activities.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“When working with your team and helping them develop, ask yourself the following questions: Does it need to be said? Does it need to be said now? Does it need to be said by me?”