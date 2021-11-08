Rite-Hite subsidiary acquires Minnesota-based loading dock and industrial door company

Arbon Equipment Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown Deer-based Rite-Hite Company LLC, has acquired Arden Hills, Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company, Inc., a loading dock and industrial door sales and service company. Pugleasa has been in…

Pugleasa has been in the material handling business for 65 years and has been the exclusive distributor of Rite-Hite products in Minnesota, the Dakotas and parts of western Wisconsin and northern Iowa since the mid-1980s. Curt Moses has owned Pugleasa since 2008.

“Rite-Hite’s long and healthy partnership with Curt and the Pugleasa team made this acquisition a natural for our organization,” said Gerry Timms, president of Rite-Hite and Arbon Equipment. “And our customer focused philosophy is right in line with what the Pugleasa team has been doing since their founding.”

The Pugleasa employees are now part of Arbon Equipment, which is a material handling sales and service organization that employs nearly 1,000 people.