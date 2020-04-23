Rite-Hite reveals renderings, details for new Reed Street Yards HQ

Brown Deer-based Rite-Hite Holding Corp. on Thursday revealed renderings of its proposed new headquarters, which will be built at Reed Street Yards in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Rite-Hite, a global industrial equipment manufacturer and supplier, said in a news release it has submitted project plans to the city for review. The new headquarters will be built across 9.4 acres, west of where South Third Street meets West Freshwater Way.

Plans call for a five-story headquarters building on the north side of Freshwater Way and a two-story building on the south side, which will be connected by a skywalk, along with a 450-space connected parking structure.

The headquarters building will house Rite-Hite’s office employees and a customer experience center, while the other building will be devoted to research and development, a technical training center, a live loading dock and warehouse demonstration space, and the Milwaukee office of Rite-Hite subsidiary Arbon Equipment Corp.

Arbon is the sales and service arm of Rite-Hite and has more than 60 offices in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The company revealed in March it was planning to acquire land at the business park, develop a new headquarters facility for around 300 employees from its various Milwaukee-area locations.

BizTimes was first to report on Rite-Hite’s interest in relocating to Reed Street Yards, back in November.

Rite-Hite spokeswoman Sara Everts said the company does not have a firm groundbreaking date, though it aiming to begin work sometime this year. She said the plan is for construction to commence as soon as Rite-Hite purchases the land.

The company will close on the land acquisition once the city review is complete and the site is readied for development, Everts said. Sewer infrastructure is being relocated from underneath the site in order for the project to move forward.

“We’re still continuing down the (development) path, and this is just the natural next step,” she said.

Rite-Hite was founded in 1965, and employs more than 2,200 people globally.

The 17-acre Reed Street Yards business park is also the location of Zurn Industries’ global headquarters. It is billed as a mixed-use urban office, educational, research and technology zone focused on the global water industry.