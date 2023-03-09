Rite-Hite acquires two Canadian companies

Milwaukee-based Rite-Hite Holding Corp., a manufacturer of loading dock equipment, industrial doors, safety barriers and more, announced this week the acquisition of two companies. It has acquired Ontario-based industrial door firm Alpha Door Systems Inc. and Ontario-based loading dock company King Materials Handling.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both Alpha Door Systems and King Materials Handling were operated by the same ownership group. Both companies have been in the material handling business for 35 years and have been the exclusive distributor of Rite-Hite products in Ontario.
“Rite-Hite’s long and healthy representative partnership with Alpha Door and King Materials Handling made this acquisition a natural fit for our organization,” said Gerry Timms, president and chief executive officer of Rite-Hite. “Our customer-focused philosophy is right in-line with what the team in Ontario has been doing since the beginning.”
The two companies now become part of a growing Rite-Hite network of sales and service providers. Rite-Hite has over 65 offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia.
“(Alpha Door and King Materials) president Ed Michniewicz has built a solid organization, serving customers in the region with high standards of service and integrity," said Timms. "We look forward to continuing the good partnerships we have with companies in the area."