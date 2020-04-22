Risk Management LLC joins Vizance

New Berlin-based insurance agency Risk Management LLC has joined Hartland-based Vizance Inc.

Vizance is a privately-held independent agency offering a portfolio of insurance, risk management, employee benefits, and financial service solutions for businesses and individuals.

Risk Management specializes in business insurance, personal insurance and health insurance. Risk Management owners Jim and Carla Hageny and Steve Young will continue with the organization, along with other members of the Risk Management team, according to a news release from Vizance.

“We are elated to join forces with Vizance, which operates with the same values as we do. Our clients will continue to enjoy the same level of unmatched service but with the benefit of additional resources,” said Jim Hageny.

Vizance has joined with several other Wisconsin-based independent agencies in recent years, including Valley Insurance Associates in 2017, Sparks Insurance in 2018, the Diedrich Agency in 2019, and Hornick Insurance Services in 2020. The company now has offices in Appleton, Berlin, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Hartland, Kenosha, Milwaukee, New Berlin, Oshkosh and Ripon.

“Jim and Carla, together with their team, have earned a reputation based on outstanding service and expertise that we are proud to add to the Vizance family,” said Vizance president Jeff Cardenas. “This partnership will provide clients access to even greater service offerings.”

