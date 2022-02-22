Rising Stars in Wealth Management: Robert Schneider

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: St. Norbert College

Last year, Robert Schneider was asked to lead Racine-based Johnson Financial Group’s efforts to focus on customized client advice.

“While Bob had the authority to dictate the change in how our advisers behaved, he knew that clients would only benefit from a culture where we could also impact and influence what advisers believed,” said Joe Maier, senior vice president and director of wealth strategies for Johnson Financial Group.

“Bob did that through seeking first to understand and then be understood. It has been an inefficient process, but it has also been an effective one,” added Maier. “He defines what it means to be a leader. Leadership, at the end of the day, is about influence. Bob found a way to grow his influence from his clients to all of our clients.”

Schneider has also volunteered as a money coach with Milwaukee-based SecureFutures, which works to empower teens through financial literacy. He also is a member of the Milwaukee Estate Planning Forum and the Financial Planning Association of Wisconsin.