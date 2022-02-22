Rising Stars in Wealth Management: Luke Kasten

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

Number of years working in your current industry: 16

Undergrad degree/university: BA, Public Policy and Accounting, Concordia University

Graduate degree/university: N/A

As a senior banking advisor for PNC Private Bank in Milwaukee, Luke Kasten assists high-net-worth clients with complicated lending, business exit strategy and multi-generation legacy-building needs.

As one of the youngest team advisors in Wisconsin, his expertise in short-term credit, cash management and wealth management has helped bring in tens of millions of dollars in deposits and investments in the past 18 months, according to Lori Craig, senior vice president and market leader for PNC Private Bank.

“Luke’s ability to think outside the box has helped the team create thoughtful client solutions, particularly when the pandemic evolved the way PNC delivers a hybrid approach to customer service,” Craig said.

Kasten has earned multiple PNC recognitions, including the recent PNC AMG PEAK award, which recognizes employee performance.

Since 2016, Kasten has served on the board of Pearls for Teen Girls, a local nonprofit that works to empower young women in underserved neighborhoods. Since 2018, he has also devoted time to coaching youth baseball and basketball in Germantown and Wauwatosa.