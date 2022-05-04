Rising Stars in Real Estate: Michael Riopel

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: Marquette University

Marquette University Graduate degree/university: Marquette University Law School

Michael Riopel, assistant general counsel at Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual, led the launch of the MKE CRE Summer High School Immersion Program.

The program, co-produced by NAIOP Wisconsin and the Marquette University Center for Real Estate, is designed to promote career opportunities in commercial real estate for students from diverse backgrounds. Riopel was recognized as NAIOP Wisconsin’s 2021 Principal Member of the Year for this effort.

Additionally, Riopel serves as a NAIOP Research Foundation Visionary and was appointed to the national NAIOP education committee, focusing on professional development opportunities for the association’s members.

Riopel is a member of Northwestern Mutual’s African American employee resource group and helps lead its community impact committee, which is responsible for guiding resources — including support from the Northwestern Mutual Foundation — toward Milwaukee’s African American and Black community. Riopel was also appointed to the Northwestern Mutual legal department’s diversity and inclusion committee, specifically working on an internal sponsorship program.

Last year, Riopel was selected as a participant in the Forward 48 leadership development program.