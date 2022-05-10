Rising Stars in Real Estate: Luke Fehrenbach

Category: Rising Stars in Real Estate

Number of years working in your current industry: 3

Undergrad degree/university: UW-Milwaukee, BBA Finance

Luke Fehrenbach, brokerage associate at Ogden & Co., joined the firm in the summer of 2019 as a broker in the commercial real estate brokerage group. He represents tenants and landlords, and works with office, industrial, retail and multi-family sales and leasing. Fehrenbach is also the corporate onsite manager of The Blatz Condominiums in Downtown Milwaukee.

He says he enjoys the competitive yet collaborative nature of real estate. “At the end of the day we are all trying to get a deal done and industry peers are typically always willing to work together to make sure that happens,” he said. The key, he says, is doing what you say you are going to do and do not promise something that is unachievable.

“I have found Luke to be passionate about his career; his dedication, work ethic and general knowledge of the real estate industry are impressive for his age. I am confident that he is one of the most promising rising stars in our industry,” said Mike Testa, business development manager and senior brokerage associate at Ogden.