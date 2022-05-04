Rising Stars in Real Estate: Julia Howe

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 2.5

2.5 Undergrad degree/university: University of Iowa, Bachelor’s in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Spanish

Julia Howe, associate broker at the Milwaukee office for commercial real estate firm JLL, is a member of the office services team, which is responsible for tenant representation and helps clients reduce occupancy costs and improve operational efficiencies.

Howe began her career in commercial real estate with JLL three months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Prior to working at JLL, she worked as a sales associate in the residential real estate industry for several years.

When Howe started at JLL, she was the only female broker in the office and immediately became involved with Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women (WCREW).

“Her philosophy towards starting out in the industry is, ‘If you have nothing else to give, you can always give your time,’” said Leah Jakubowski, transactions manager at JLL. “You will find her at several networking events each week, building partnerships and relationships. She also volunteers her time mentoring small business owners through BizStarts and speaking on financial literacy with Junior Achievement and SecureFutures.”