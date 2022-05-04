Rising Stars in Real Estate: Cole Russell

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

After noticing the energy and enthusiasm Cole Russell displayed with an earlier employer, the sales team at Judson & Associates s.c., recruited him to work at the Waukesha-based commercial real estate brokerage.

“When he started at Judson in 2018, the team immediately noticed that Cole is a person that takes his responsibilities seriously,” said Matt Judson, senior vice president of sales at Judson & Associates.

“From day one, we knew that he not only wanted to exceed the expectations of the company, but also surpass any goal he set for himself. Case in point, the business goal he set in 2021 for sales volume was not only achieved, but doubled,” he said.

Due to his steadfast work ethic, Judson said, Russell was recently appointed to vice president of sales.

“In a few short years, Cole has risen from an unknown in CRE to one of the most widely known professionals. His tireless efforts have proven a success in CRE as well as throughout the community,” said Mike Judson, president of Judson & Associates.