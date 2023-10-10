Rising Stars in Manufacturing: John Reineking

In 2013, after earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, John Reineking joined Milwaukee-based Sellars Absorbent Materials as an entry-level scheduler. Within a year, he took on more responsibility and transferred to a manufacturing facility as a process engineer.

“The facility was ripe for innovative ideas, and John delivered by improving quality by 50% and reducing waste by 28% over a three-year period,” said Julie Graverson, chief manufacturing operations officer at Sellars.

Additional projects Reineking led generated a 32% increase in operator bonus pay over the past two years, said Graverson.

“The culmination of this success led John to the current position of operations manager, establishing a bright future of leadership within the plant,” she said.

Reineking is also involved in the Sellars IR Second Chance Program, which works with Milwaukee County to provide work release opportunities for incarcerated individuals.

“John sees these people in a light that allows them to be seen and respected and prosper personally and professionally. I am proud of John for this admirable quality as a leader,” said Graverson.