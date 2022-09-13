Rising Stars in Law: Scott T. Reigle

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 9

9 Undergrad degree/university: BS.B.A., Washington University in St. Louis, Olin Business School

BS.B.A., Washington University in St. Louis, Olin Business School Graduate degree/university: J.D., Washington University in St. Louis School of Law

Scott Reigle, shareholder attorney at Milwaukee-based Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C., returned to Wisconsin just as the pandemic hit and the firm’s office went remote.

“Despite not being able to interact much with his fellow attorneys for the first four months here, he was able to make real connections and build trust,” said Kylee Martens, marketing coordinator at Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols.

“His work ethic, sense of humor and humility have proven him a perfect fit for MTFN and earned him a place at the table as a shareholder in less than two years after joining the firm,” Martens added.

Reigle has presented educational sessions at BizTimes Media’s Family & Closely Held Business Summit and its Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum. He also sits on his firm’s marketing committee and is on the board of directors of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

“Scott is a cerebral lawyer who has exceptionally high-level analytical skills. In addition, he has done a great job of managing and mentoring younger lawyers and paralegals,” said firm shareholder Michael Cohen.