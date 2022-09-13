Rising Stars in Law: Emily Stedman

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 9

9 Undergrad degree/university: B.A., Wake Forest University

B.A., Wake Forest University Graduate degree/university: J.D., University of Mississippi School of Law

As a senior associate at Husch Blackwell working in commercial litigation, Emily Stedman’s work includes the oversight of breach-of-contract claims and business disputes for a wide range of clients.

“Whether in state or federal courts, Stedman’s critical and creative thinking and exceptional organizational skills allow her to obtain favorable outcomes for her clients, particularly in large, complex matters,” said Jason Fathallah, partner at the firm.

Stedman takes part in Husch Blackwell’s NextGen Committee, encouraging younger attorneys to participate in firm initiatives, programming and events. As part of this work, she launched monthly associate lunches to build rapport among junior staff and provide opportunities for them to ask questions and voice opinions.

After her term as president of the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Wisconsin, Stedman became involved in the Task Force on Wisconsin Lawyer Well-Being.

She also uses LinkedIn to destigmatize mental health for attorneys and other young professionals, sharing tools and resources to make practitioners’ lives easier, Fathallah said.