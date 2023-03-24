Riding wave of demand, Royal Recognition embarks on expansion at Muskego headquarters

Dan, Peg and Joe Cull, owners of Royal Recognition Inc. Photo courtesy of Royal Recognition.

Muskego-based Royal Recognition Inc. is marking four decades in business this year with a nearly $5 million, 20,000-square-foot expansion of its headquarters office and production facility. It’s the fourth expansion project at the S83 W19105 Saturn Drive property since Royal Recognition established its home base there in 1997, and it comes as the provider of employee

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

