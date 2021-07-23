Revitalize Milwaukee’s Block Build to focus on Lincoln Village neighborhood

Revitalize Milwaukee will focus on Milwaukee’s Lincoln Village neighborhood during its annual Block Build MKE home repair and beautification initiative next month.

Every year, the nonprofit organization hosts a two-day event in which hundreds of volunteers work on a few dozen homes, which are owned by low-income elderly, veterans or those living with a disability, in a concentrated area of a Milwaukee neighborhood.

This year’s event, which takes place Aug. 13-14, will be Revitalize Milwaukee’s largest Block Build to date, with plans to rehab 30 homes in the south side neighborhood. It also marks a departure from the Clark Square neighborhood, where Revitalize has focused its efforts for the past four years. Last year, the organization provided repairs to 15 homes on South 17th, 18th and 19th streets between West Greenfield Avenue and South Scott Street.

Volunteers this year will focus on six blocks located on 7th through 11th streets, between Arthur and Hayes avenues.

Work will include rebuilding porches, completing bathroom conversions, installing doors, fixing drywall and making several accessibility modifications, such as grab bars and handrails.

The projects represent a more than $300,000 investment in the neighborhood. Associated Bank, Milwaukee Tool, Continental Properties and REEMA are among this year’s list of corporate sponsors.

Revitalize Milwaukee’s year-round programs focus on providing critical home repairs and services to veterans, seniors and people with disabilities. The organization has invested more than $18.2 million in the community since it began making home repairs in 2000.