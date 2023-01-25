Revitalize Milwaukee to expand services with new funds

Revitalize Milwaukee announced today a planned expansion of services, made possible with more than $12 million in funding from new sources.

“This is a call to contractors, vendors, partners and funders to work with Revitalize Milwaukee to greatly elevate our services to improve the quality of life for so many homeowners in the community,” said Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee. “Together, we can rebuild entire neighborhoods.”

In addition to its core capabilities of providing free critical home repairs, emergency repairs, and accessibility modifications for homeowners who are low-income seniors, veterans and people living with disabilities, Revitalize Milwaukee has expanded to include a Lead Abatement Program, an Asthma Safe Homes Program and an Energy Efficiency Service Program, according to the nonprofit.

The expansion of services is made possible with the more than $12 million in funding for the organization from new sources, including:

The City of Milwaukee Health Department utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated by the Common Council to complete lead abatement.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Energy Innovation Grant Program to complete weatherization services.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services to complete asthma education and trigger remediation services.

The State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services to complete lead abatement.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to complete accessibility modifications in the homes of seniors.

The Kohl’s Corp. Hometown Giving Program to provide free critical home repairs.

“These new sources of funding will not fund our day-to-day core operations, but they will enable us to substantially increase our range of services to remain an essential community resource,” Katz-Petted said.

With the additional funding, Revitalize Milwaukee has added the following new team members: Job Alexander, data and analytics specialist; Verdia Hampton, homeowner and application specialist; Sabrina Reesman, ARPA coordinator; Luis Martinez, ARPA lead abatement program manager; and Kevin Smith, operations specialist.

The new funding also is enabling Revitalize Milwaukee to increase its office footprint in downtown Milwaukee, where it will occupy 3,000 square feet of additional space in its headquarters at 840 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.