Rev-Up MKE pitch contest returning for a sixth year

Rev-Up MKE, the Near West Side Partners’ entrepreneurship pitch contest, is returning for a sixth year.

The program is now accepting applications through July 12. The goal of Rev-Up MKE is to bring economic development to the neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The winner commits to locating his or her business in the area.

The winner, who will be announced at a live pitch event on Sept. 13, will receive $10,000 in cash, $25,000 of in-kind services, and advertising and support from Near West Side Partners and other anchor institutions.

“The Near West Side is excited to welcome a new generation of entrepreneurs to our developing neighborhood,” said Lindsey St. Arnold Bell, executive director of NWSP. “We are excited to see continued interest from startups, organizations and businesses seeking to invest in Milwaukee, and bring new jobs and vibrancy to our commercial corridors.”

NWSP is working to enhance the key commercial corridors in its neighborhoods. Rev-Up MKE helps identify and support local businesses that can relocate or open in the Near West Side and bring new services to area residents and employees.

Since the launch of Rev-Up MKE in 2016, several competition finalists have opened up shop on the Near West Side, including Pete’s Pops, Lisa Kaye Catering, Triciclo Peru and A Goodman’s Desserts.

Town Bank will provide seed funds for the winning company and will also sponsor the Rev-Up MKE reception.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Near West Side Partners and local entrepreneurs as a partner for Rev-Up MKE,” said Jay Mack, president and chief executive officer, Town Bank and Wintrust Wisconsin market head. “As an active small business lender in Milwaukee with two locations in the Near West Side, we understand the importance of entrepreneurship to grow and develop communities.”